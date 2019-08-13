LAGRANGE — Itching to know if those old arrowheads in the shoebox under your bed are the real thing? Now's the time to find out.
Dust off that shoebox and make plans to bring it to the Dallas Lake Lodge on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m to show an expert.
Archaeologist Craig R. Arnold, of Weintraut & Associates, Inc., will be on-hand to help that day to identify and date your artifacts. The event is sponsored by the LaGrange County Parks Department.
They caution that Arnold is not an appraiser, so they ask you limit your collection to no more than 10 pieces.
In addition the parks department also is hosting activities for the entire family such as pioneer candle-dipping, making butter in a jar and other games.
Rachel Sharkey, archaeologist for the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology with the state, will have children’s dig boxes and an informational table.
Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W. CR. 700S, Wolcottville, IN, 46795. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 854-2225, or by email at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
