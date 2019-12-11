KENDALLVILLE — Bids for repair work to 15 Kendallville streets came in under estimates, with the work slated for next year to cost about $1.1 million.
Most of that work will be paid for by a state Community Crossings grant, which covers 75% of the cost with the city having to put up a quarter.
City engineer Scott Derby opened sealed bids from four paving firms on Tuesday morning, with the prices coming within a few thousand dollars of each other.
Pulver Ashpalt Paving submitted the lowest of the four bids at $1,082,393.65. Niblock Excavating was a little higher at about $1.11 million, Brooks Construction bid $1.14 million and API Construction was the highest at $1.17 million.
All four bids were under the engineer’s estimate of approximately $1.33 million.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety took the bids under review to allow Derby time to examine them. He’ll offer a recommendation back to the board at its next meeting on Dec. 23.
Kendallville received a $997,378.27 grant for repair work on 15 streets in the city through the Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossing program.
Since the bids came in lower than the estimate of $1.33 million, the state grant will be adjusted to account for 75% of the cost. If the apparent low bid is accepted, that would make the grant’s value approximately $812,000, with the city funding the rest.
The most significant project will be a reconstruction of Timberlane Drive located off Kammerer Road. The other 14 projects will include 10 mill and resurface projects and four hot-mix asphalt overlays.
None of the work is expected to kick off until spring 2020.
Although some communities have run into issues in recent years with bids for construction projects coming in well above estimates, Derby said this project seemed to end up OK because it was being locked in early for the 2020 season, before contractors have a full slate of work lined up for next year.
