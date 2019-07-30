ALBION — About half of Indiana's counties use voting machines that don't give voters a paper printout to allow them to check their votes were recorded correctly.
Noble County is one of those counties, and upgrading the 80 machines with an add on to allow for it could cost the county $120,000 over the next decade.
On Monday, the Indiana Election Commission announced approval of its first "voter verifiable paper audit trail" for electronic voting systems. That's a security measure that allows a voter to independently verify their vote was correctly recorded.
In Indiana, almost half of the counties use direct record electronic machines, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's Office. Those machines create a paper trail in the back of the machines, but it is not visible to the voter.
In an effort to improve election security, the state wants to get all machines in equipped to provide a paper trail for voters.
Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said the county is one of those that has the direct record machines, so all of the county's 80 machines will need to get an add-on.
To get started, the state is providing funding to equip 10% of voting machines to provide the new paper trail, so voters should start seeing some of the add-ons as soon as this fall's municipal general election.
“Adding VVPATs to election equipment will help boost voter confidence and allow us to implement risk limiting audits,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson in a release. “Together, these practices will show voters at the polls their vote is safe and secure and following up with a post-election audit will confirm their vote was counted. As we prepare for the upcoming presidential election, we will be working to protect 2020 and beyond.”
Mawhorter said the state support should be good enough to get at least one paper-trail capable machine at each vote center in the next countywide election as plans are made to equip the rest going forward.
The state is requiring all machines be equipped by 2029.
"I understand that the State will be furnishing each county with 10% of the machines, which we have 80 machines so I anticipate getting eight VVPATs to add on," Mawhorter said. "This would give me one at every vote center site."
As for the future, Mawhorter estimated it could take approximately $120,000 to purchase add-ons for the remaining 72 voting machines across the next 10 years. Mawhorter will be term-limited out of office as the clerk after 2020, so the upgrade process will extend into the term of whoever is the next county clerk.
"This will be an expensive endeavor, more so for the bigger counties," she said. "I will be making suggestions on how the (Noble County Council) could set the money aside."
