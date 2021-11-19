AVILLA — The opportunity to ride utility terrain vehicles around the streets in Avilla is getting another step closer.
Town council members passed the first reading of ordinance 1632 at Wednesday night’s meeting to move forward in the process towards allowing people to ride UTVs on the streets. This move does not yet make it official.
The request comes from local residents who hope to have permission to ride UTVs, golf carts and all terrain vehicles around the town.
Council members discussed about the rules they plan to set for riding UTVs in the town and how they will be enforced.
The town plans to issue for permits for people to put on their vehicles they have to obtain in order to legally ride them on the streets.
Council members noted riders would need to have the permit registration sticker visible for law enforcement and the rider to be able to see.
UTVs would be required to have rearview and sideview mirrors, turn signals, brake lights and seatbelts in order to register their vehicle. Riders under the age of 18 would be required to wear a helmet.
Council members Philip Puckett said his main concern with allowing these types of vehicles on public streets is people speeding.
“Speed is going to be a problem. I just know this is going to happen once people are able to start riding around town,” he said. “I’m fine with allowing this, but people will need to follow the rules. I’m worried about them abusing the laws.”
For people who don’t follow the laws, the town plans to set up different levels of violations. The first violation would result in a $100 fine, the second being a 60 day suspension from riding on the streets and a $250 fine and the third violation results in a lifetime suspension and $500 fine.
If someone is convicted of criminal trespassing, or riding your UTV on someone’s property, that would result in a suspension as well.
The Avilla police department plans to create stickers that people will put on their vehicles in order to ride them around town.
Discussions will continue at future meetings to finalize the ordinance.
In other business, Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills informed council members about the renovations happening at the town’s police station.
He said the station will be getting new flooring and ceiling tiles installed as part of the renovations.
The council had discussions about a proposal to give annexation to Hollingshead Mixer Co. to help grow their business and make additions to their building in the town.
It would take up 10 acres of land that is L-shaped. Town Manager Tena Woenker said at the meeting they would have to hold a public meeting about the proposed annexation to move forward with it.
There may be a potential issue with the land crossing the town border and being part Noble County and part Avilla. The town plans to rezone the piece of land.
Town officials hope to complete the annexation ordinance by February or March 2022.
