5 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Shalynn N. Klemm, 28, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Klemm was held on $3,500 bond.
Justin A. Power, 23, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jerome R. Quinn, 32, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 650E, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Quinn posted $10,000 bond and was released Monday.
Jonathan M. Ritchie, 23, of the 7300 block of South S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Ritchie was held without bond.
Ner Zee, 24, of the 1800 block of Chatwell Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrestedat 2:59 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Zee was held on $3,500 bond.
