KENDALLVILLE — Postponed, but not canceled.
Kendallville's Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival is coming back for its second romp through the mystical, magical and fantastical.
The second annual festival — well, almost annual considering everything that happened in 2020 — will be back in downtown Kendallville on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce sent out the announcement Tuesday afternoon that the wildly popular, family friendly event will return just a little later than its normal May run date.
The fairy festival was a new invention in 2019, piggy-backing off a downtown “fairy door” program that was launched in Kendallville. The small, decorative doors were mounted at businesses around the city with QR codes that can be scanned to take you to a website with a little story about a fairy family living at that location.
The partnership between the chamber and Kendallville Public Library was aimed at creating not just a fun scavenger hunt in the downtown but also as a literacy program to spark reading and imagination in kids.
The city doubled down on the concept, however, launching a first-of-its-kind day festival in May 2019, which brought various vendors, activities and performances to the downtown.
In its first year, the four-hour festival was a huge success, drawing hundreds to Main Street on a beautiful summery day to partake in the fun.
The festival was called off in 2020 due to COVID-19 — the state was just coming out of a stay-at-home order at the time but nowhere near the point where large festivals were returning — and the chamber confirmed last month that things hadn't quite cleared up enough to host it in May this year.
But, at the time, there were discussions about whether to try to bring the magic back to downtown later in the year, conversations that obviously bore fruit with the announcement.
Outside of the date and time, no specifics have been determined yet, but an early informational flier promises the return of workshops and demonstrations; crafts and creations; food and treats; fairy, gnome and troll supplies; busker stations and a costume contest, all of which were part of the inaugural event in 2019.
Business or organizations interested in vendor sports for the festival can get more information business.kendallvillechamber.com/events or contact Executive Director Kristen Johnson for more information.
