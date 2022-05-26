CROMWELL — Railroad transportation company CSX announced that numerous rail crossings will be closed for the next two weeks due to repairs being made to the tracks.
The company said the crossings at Sparta Lake Road, Noe Street and County Roads 500 and 450 West will be closed from May 23 until June 3.
CSX is replacing the cross ties, which are the rectangular pieces made of wood or concrete that provide support for the rails.
The company notified Noble County of the work back in April.
