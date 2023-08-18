KENDALLVILLE —Parkview Health leaders have announced that Jordi Disler has taken on a new role within the health system. She is now serving as Parkview Health North market president, providing leadership for both Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

Disler succeeds Gary Adkins, who has retired after 8 1/2 years with Parkview Health and a long career in hospital executive leadership at Parkview Noble and, previously, Paulding County Hospital in Ohio.

