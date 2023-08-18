KENDALLVILLE —Parkview Health leaders have announced that Jordi Disler has taken on a new role within the health system. She is now serving as Parkview Health North market president, providing leadership for both Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Disler succeeds Gary Adkins, who has retired after 8 1/2 years with Parkview Health and a long career in hospital executive leadership at Parkview Noble and, previously, Paulding County Hospital in Ohio.
Disler, the former president of Parkview LaGrange, has been serving as senior vice president and leader of the Neurosciences service line for the health system, a position she assumed in January this year. She had previously been at the helm of Parkview LaGrange Hospital for nearly seven years.
“As we considered a new leader to fill the North market president role, we could think of no one better suited than Jordi,” said Greg Johnson, regional market president for Parkview Health. “Jordi has been with Parkview nearly 22 years, and we are honored that she has chosen to continue her leadership journey in our North market. While she has done a fantastic job leading the Neuro service line, I have no doubt that her breadth of experience in this market will benefit co-workers at Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble hospitals, as well as the communities they serve.”
In her new role, Disler will direct the efforts of some 460 hospital co-workers at Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange as well as foster greater connection between providers and the community. In addition, she will focus on enhancing business and employer relationships and helping to improve local quality of life.
“I am so very honored to be serving Parkview Health’s North market,” said Disler. “I truly appreciate and look forward to working with the outstanding care teams at both hospitals as they continue their laser focus on providing exceptional care to their communities. I’m pleased to have built some enduring relationships over time, and I anticipate more wonderful opportunities to forge new relationships in both communities. Good things are happening in the two-county region, with local collaborations driving improvements in quality of life, and I look forward to being part of that exciting process.”
A lifelong resident of northwest Allen County, Disler has been married to her husband, Chris, for 28 years. He is the owner and president of Grabill Financial, a financial services firm in Fort Wayne. Their 13-year-old Norwegian Elkhound, Loki, completes their family. In her leisure time, Disler enjoys traveling, snorkeling, hiking and other outdoor activities, and reading.
Parkview Noble Hospital is located at 401 Sawyer Road in Kendallville. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is in LaGrange at 207 N. Townline Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.