KENDALLVILLE — At the end of most animal shows at the Noble County 4-H Fair, all of the classes winners are brought together for the Grand Champion Drive.
This last drive showcases the best of the best animals.
The Noble County 4-H program? It’s a year-long Grand Champion Drive.
A couple of examples:
Riley Kimmel
An 11-year-old who attends West Noble, Riley Kimmel may be short on words yet, but she’s nowhere near short on drive and determination.
Consider how she did in projects at this year’s Noble County 4-H Fair:
• state fair qualifer in foods;
• reserve champion in foods;
• state fair in sewing;
• state fair alternate in sewing;
• reserve champion in fashion review;
• state fair in cake decorating;
• reserve champion in herbs;
• champion in three-place garden;
• state fair alternate in fine arts; and
• champion in gingerbread.
If that’s not enough, Kimmel was also champion with her breeding doe goat; had a couple of best of breed shows in rabbit; and she showed a champion ewe, a reserve champion ew and was third in junior showmanship in the Sheep Show.
Kimmel said her favorite activity is crafts, and her favorite animal is sheep.
“We cut back,” Kimmel’s mom, Khara, said. “This is her. This is what she does.”
Fair week may be one of the high points, but 4-H for her is a year-long activity.
“It’s after school until 6 or 7 every night,” Khara said. “4-H is her life.”
Khara Kimmel is an ag teacher at West Noble High School. Her husband, Jesse, is an ag teacher at East Noble.
The family shows animals on a national level, too.
“It’s work,” Khara said. “But the smile on her face” makes it worth it.
Brynn Lortie
Only 13, Lortie qualified for state fair in sewing and crafts.
She showed the third overall ewe and third overall market lamb.
And last weekend, she Lortie won Miss Teen Limberlost.
This summer, Brynn and triplet sisters Brystal and Braylee (all state fair qualifiers themselves) are playing AAU basketball.
People outside of 4-H might bemoan today’s younger generation for spending too much time on their phones, but for 4-H kids, that kind of hectic activity schedule is just another day at the office.
“That’s the thing about 4-H, getting up early and working hard,” Noble County Purdue Extension Youth Educator Matt Dice said. “These kids are working their tales off.”
By it’s nature, 4-H involves competition. But you’ll often see the competitors help each other in the show ring, and they work together behind the scenes, too.
“Their drive is insane,” Dice said of many 4-H members. “It makes me think I need to work harder.”
