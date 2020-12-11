Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Alexandria D. Bing, 37, of the 8900 block of Crosier Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bing was held on $2,500 bond.
Darwin J. Spaw, 49, of the 100 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Spaw was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Tarlton, 32, of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Tarlton was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 32, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Taxler was held without bond.
Virgil L. Vasquez, 27, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging driving while suspended. Vasquez was held on $1,000 bond.
Deborah K. Zilinkas, 68, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-pocket-picking with a prior unrelated conviction for theft. Zilinkas was held on $2,500 bond.
