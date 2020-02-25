Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Alawndra R. Hall, 19, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 450N, Albion, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Alecia M Jacobs, 32, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle; possession of paraphernalia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
David E. Jacobs, 30, of the 5800 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a court order. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
Donnie Messer, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a hypodermic needle. Messer was held on $2,500 bond.
Sarah R. Perry, 59, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Perry was held without bond.
John J. Stiles Jr., 31, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jennifer R. Wines, 48, of the 7900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wines was held without bond.
Melissa Cox, 46, of the 400 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was booked at 8:54 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Steven L. Dixon, 61, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Dixon was held on $2,500 bond.
Devin E. Mahler, 30, of the 7600 block of East C.R. 280N, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Mahler was held on $2,500 bond.
Marcus R. Singleton, 45, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Rashun A. Carter, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of theft-motor vehicle parts or accessories-value at least $750 and less than $50,000, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Carter was held on $2,500 bond.
Charlie Z. Contreras, 21, of the 3500 block of East Maple Grove Avenue, Fort Wayne was arrested at midnight Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Contreras was held on $2,500 bond.
Benjamin A. DeLong, 35, of the 1300 block of North C.R. 50W, Albion, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. DeLong was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles F. Jordan Jr., 51, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Jordan was held on $2,500 bond.
Martin A. Landeros Jr., 24, of the 600 block of South Cavin Street was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Heather A. Slone, 48, of the 2200 block of Old Bluefield Road, Princeton, West Virginia, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Mitchell T. Miller, 29, of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operatinga vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
