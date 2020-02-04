ALBION — Like the sheriff’s department before them, E-911 dispatchers will be moving to 12-hour shifts.
To help with the transition, the Noble County Council also approved transitioning two advertised permanent part-time jobs — jobs that no one wants — into full-time dispatcher jobs with benefits to help fill out the roster and make the shift possible.
E-911 Director Shellie Coney, who is within her first year in the position, approached the Noble County Council Monday to explain her current staffing situation, citing issues with filling shifts, covering absences and paying overtime to dispatchers who are overworked and over-stressed.
The department currently has 12 full-time employees — Coney, an assistant director and 10 full-time dispatchers — as well as some part-time help that can help fill in from time to time.
Currently the county schedules two dispatchers per shift, but when people call in sick or take vacation, finding coverage has become increasingly difficult. Also, due to call load and other issues, many dispatchers are currently working close to 12-hour shifts already, Coney said.
The county has been seeking two permanent part-time employees scheduled for 28 hours per week, but with unemployment low, no one is biting, Coney said.
Permanent part-time workers have a set schedule, unlike regular part timers, who can pick up shifts as needed and have flexibility in their work.
“We can’t seem to get anybody interested in those. The criteria of those is you’re guaranteed 28 hours a week but you have to work what meets the schedule,” Coney said, noting that often means Fridays, Saturday and Sundays. “No one wants to work the 28 hours a week. They would rather work full time and have benefits.”
But in the second part of Coney’s presentation, she advocated the county move to 12-hour shifts for dispatchers, which would alleviate some scheduling issues. In order to do that, however, she would need those two additional full-timers to make it work.
The state 911 board would provide $50,000 in funding for the positions, Coney said.
Sheriff Max Weber, who implemented 12-hour shifts for road deputies since taking office in 2019, was there to provide support for the idea. Like deputies, dispatchers would work six 12-hour shifts and one eight-hour shift in a pay period to get to 80 hours.
“Once you know what the rotation is, you can schedule for the whole year,” Weber said. “You’re paying close to $68,000 in overtime alone. (State) 911 will give $50,000. You’re going to eliminate that overtime and you’re going to have three dispatchers on per shift instead of two. When we went to the 12-hour shift with the deputies, when we were fully staffed, our overtime went to zilch.”
Because of the shift change, 911 would have more coverage. Instead of having two dispatchers scheduled, the county could have three people on. That way, if one person is sick or takes vacation, the 911 center would still have two dispatchers on duty.
Noble County E-911 tackled more than 54,000 calls for service, a substantial increase even from the year before, Coney said.
The council, which usually hesitates to add new full-time employees outside of budget time, was receptive to the change to 12-hour shifts and, with the state 911 board providing a chunk of funding, members unanimously approved the changes.
“We know it affects morale and efficiency,” Council President Denise Lemmon said.
Coney said the transition to 12-hour shifts will be made as soon as the two new full-time employees are brought on. It’s likely the county will promote current part-timers into the role, so there will be minimal on-boarding necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.