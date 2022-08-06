Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Evian N. Clifton, 20, of the 500 block of Lane 2011A, Lake George, Fremont, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Clifton was held on $2,500 bond.
Vararie D. Turner, 41, of the 100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Turner was held without bond.
Letisha M. Campbell, 43, of the 500 block of County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was held on $25,000 bond.
Jon D. Hollingsworth, 56, of the 2600 block of South C.R. 800W, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Hollingsworth was held on $2,500 bond.
Ray A. Lothamer, 53, of the 8600 block of North S.R. 5, Rome City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday on a court order relating to a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Lothamer was held without bond.
Luke T. Pais, 21, of the 3800 block of Hessen Cassel Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Pais was held on $2,500 bond.
Luciano Romero, 24, of the 1400 block of Gray, Evanston, Illinois, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Romero was held on $1,000 bond.
Brandon L. Smith, 25, of the 2700 block of St. Louis Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Clint J. Turczi, 34, of the 1200 block of Wooster Road, Winona Lake, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Turczi was held on $2,000 cash bond.
Daisha L. Calvin, 26, of the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Calvin was held without bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 43, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Kreger was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Traxler was held without bond.
