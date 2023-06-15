HOWE — No soon had the school year ended that Lakeland Cyber Academy Director Robert Albaugh started crunching the numbers. The online academy Albaugh has led since its creation two years ago is fulfilling its promises, and providing a pathway to graduation for students looking for an alternative to the classroom.
This year, eight seniors, several from outside the Lakeland district, enrolled in the cyber academy. All eight earned their diplomas.
“The highlight of this program is that we’re graduating kids,” said Albaugh.
Albaugh said there are three keys to the success of the program: sustainability, growth, and performance, and the director said the program is meeting all three of those criteria.
“I believe the program will become self-sufficient by the end of year three. We started the year with six out-of-district students before we even did any promotion for the summer. We’re purchasing a billboard in Kendallville promoting the program, and will be targeting Elkhart County,” he explained. “The program has increased both the number of out-of-district students and Lakeland students when comparing year one to year two. Finally, the program graduated all eight seniors who enrolled in the program. We’re hitting our goals.”
In addition to drawing students from out of the district, Albaugh the program is providing a place for students the school potentially would have lost to homeschooling.
The academy ended the school year with 36 students, eight of those from outside the district. Albuagh said he thinks the program will have about 50 students next fall.
In total, 105 credits were earned by cyber academy students in the last trimester of this school year, with a total of 256 credits earned by students during the school year, an increase, Albuagh said of 33 percent over the first school year.
It is a different educational environment. Open to students grades nine through 12, cyber academy students don’t work like traditional students. Cyber students log into the Lakeland Cyber Academy system at home and study at their own pace. Students can sign into and out of school as needed, no eight-to-three is required here. Students take one class at a time, studying intently, finishing those classes in about 12 days before testing, and if they pass that test, move on to the next subject.
Students use a system called Apex, which provides them with all the resources they need to study and pass a class. Albaugh is available to help if a student finds himself or herself struggling to understand any material. Albaugh also proctors final exams.
In addition, Albaugh closely monitors each student’s progress and sends out weekly reports to parents. It’s that kind of hands-on approach that Albaugh says makes the Lakeland program different from other cyber academies.
Albaugh is the first to admit that cyber academy is not for everyone and that most students still do best in a traditional school environment attending a brick-and-mortar school building. But for those students who struggling in such a place, the cyber academy might be their only pathway to graduation.
In addition to helping students who might struggle to concentrate inside a classroom, the cyber academy can provide an opportunity for students looking to accelerate their education.
One such student is Howe’s Spencer Johnson. Johnson takes the bulk of his core classes through the cyber academy but attends Lakeland to take the elective classes he requires. Johnson said working at home allows him to avoid the distractions he said he finds in a classroom that keep him from focusing on his studies. A “B” student at school, the cyber academy has helped him raise his grade point average.
“It gives me the opportunity to get my classes done quickly, so I can focus on my in-person calls,” he said. “It also helps me with my schedule because I work a lot now. It’s given me the opportunity to have a really open work schedule. Being at home to do my school work instead of in a classroom really works for me.”
Johnson wants to graduate from Lakeland and then study nursing. He attends school several times a week to take the biomedical classes he needs to get into a college-level nursing program.
Albaugh admitted the school has suffered a few setbacks. For a short time, the academy tried opening itself to junior high school students, but Albaugh said that did not work well
This summer, the cyber academy is offering its first cyber summer school program allowing any students who fell behind during the regular school year a chance to catch up.
Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Traci Blaize said the school is working, and she’s happy to see that it provides a new avenue to graduate for that handful of students who work well in this environment.
“It’s created a way for eight other seniors to graduate who might not have graduated if we didn’t have the cyber academy,” she said. “To me, that’s the whole purpose, to get more kids their diplomas.”
The cyber academy will host an open house at its location, the former Lima/Brighton Elementary School in Howe, on Thursday, August 3 starting at 6 p.m. for students and parents interested in the school to learn more about Lakeland’s cyber program.
Several of the academy’s students will be on hand to answer questions about the program.
