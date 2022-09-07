ALBION — Noble County will officially hold onto its temporary office space for a while longer.
The county's 111 W. Hazel St. facility will stay occupied for another 16 months, with the Noble County probation and community correction departments moved in while the courthouse is prepared for a major renovation.
On Tuesday, the Noble County Council approved a 16-month extension with owner Bonar Holdings to rent the Hazel Street building through December 2023 at an additional cost of $68,000.
Noble County originally got into the Hazel Street building, once a local Eagles lodge, because it needed temporary space to house the Noble County Prosecutor's Office after its building west of the court was demolished to make way for the $15 million county government annex.
The county spent more than $200,000 to renovate the building and then $4,250 per month in rent fill it for two years, with the prosecutor operating out of there until the annex was completed.
The new annex was dedicated in June, but the prosecutor's office was one of the last to move in, having just arrived recently.
Now, as the county prepares to undergo a major renovation on the courthouse — the courts, probation and clerk's office will remain in the historic building — the county needs some overflow for probation offices while the work gets underway.
Noble County has set aside more than $2 million for renovation to the courthouse, with the expectation that the work should be complete by the end of 2023.
The county had planned to vacate Hazel Street once the prosecutor moved out, but as plans started advancing for the courthouse renovation, it was determined that the extra space would be helpful to expedite the work at the courthouse and reduce the amount of inconvenience and hassle for court and probation operations.
However, that meant the county never budgeted any more for another 16 months of rent at the $4,250 per month rate.
“We really did not budget anything for this, we paid the previous out of CEDIT funds I think,” county coordinator Jackie Knafel said. “This kind of came about at the tail end of everything. We weren't thinking about keeping that.”
Council members opted to extended the Hazel Street lease through Dec. 31, 2023, with council members agreeing to pay for the $68,000 rent out of its County Economic Development Income Tax funds.
