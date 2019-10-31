LAGRANGE — The group behind LaGrange County’s “Night to Shine” event will kick off a fundraising campaign Friday to help it keep the annual celebration going long into the future.
The group, sponsored by the LaGrange First Church of God hopes to raise $35,000 to help offset the cost of hosting the local Night to Shine event over the next five years. The campaign is called “Be the Light.”
“We’re going to be posting a video on Friday on our Facebook page that gives you some facts about Night to Shine, things that people don’t realize like what it would really cost to put on this event if we didn’t have all the generous donations of the community,” said Allisa Brown, a member of the group that puts on the annual event. “It’s almost $30,000.”
Night to Shine is a national event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation that takes place on one night nationwide each February. Its mission is to celebrate and provide an unforgettable prom night experience for members of the special needs community. This year alone, Night to Shine celebrations across the county honored more than 90,000 guests in 537 different church-sponsored events.
Initially, the Tim Tebow Foundation helped fund events like LaGrange County Night to Shine but has progressively decreased the money it provides hoping those local events would become self-sufficient.
The LaGrange County Night to Shine drew a crowd of nearly 200 guests last year from different communities across northeastern Indiana, up from only 70 guests its first year.
“That’s an increase of 141 percent in just three short years, which is awesome,” Brown said.
Guests arrive at the annual event from Steuben, Noble and Elkhart counties, and from communities across southern Michigan as well.
But, making that special night memorable for so many people takes time, it takes volunteers and it takes resources, said Brown.
The new fundraising campaign is built around a video that features a discussion with Floyd Prisock, CEO of Alternative Lifestyles, an organization that works on behalf of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Prisock’s firm provides a safe environment for clients where those individuals can be as independent as possible. In the video, Prisock talks about the overwhelmingly positive effect Night to Shine has on the lives of those within the special needs community throughout the year becomes of the local Night to Shine event.
“Floyd sees Night to Shine through the eyes of his clients and he talks about that,” Brown explained.
“Be the Light” has a goal of raising a minimum of $35,000 to support the local Night to Shine event for the next five years.
In addition to seeking help from local donors, the Night to Shine committee is looking for financial support from the business community, including corporate sponsors.
“Our goal is to reach out to some corporate sponsors so we don’t have to rely so heavily on grants,” Brown said.
To view the “Be the Light” video, log onto the LaGrange County Night to Shine Facebook page at facebook.com/NighttoShineLagrange.
