ALBION — A Wolcottville woman was arrested early Saturday morning on a Level 2 felony drug dealing charge following the execution of a search warrant late Friday at her residence in the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville.
Sizemore, 45, was booked into the Noble County Jail at 1:13 a.m. Saturday and charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
She was held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
A Level 2 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison.
Police allegedly located more than 23 grams of methamphetamine in the home, as well as a digital scale and several small, clear plastic, zip-style baggies.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Wolcottville Deputy Town Marshal Jason Renkenberger developed information Friday which led him to believe Sizemore was dealing methamphetamine from her residence.
Renkenberger applied for a search warrant, which was granted with the assistance of the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Prior to searching the residence, Renkenberger read Sizemore her Miranda rights. During an interview with police, Sizemore allegedly told Renkenberger where the methamphetamine would be located in her residence.
During the search of the room pointed out by Sizemore, Renkenberger allegedly found a clear zip-seal bag containing a white, crystal substance which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggie was located on a shelf, wrapped in a white fabric material with black anchors on it.
The methamphetamine and baggie had an aggregate weight of 21.8 grams.
Police also allegedly located an additional small baggie with an additional 1.8 grams of methamphetamine.
