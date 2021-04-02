LAGRANGE – Lakeland celebrated its successful 2021 robotic season with an end-of-the-season robotic skills demonstration and an in-house competition in the Lakeland Intermediate School Gym on Tuesday.
Members of the school’s junior high and intermediate school robotics teams got one last chance this year to strut their stuff and show off their skills with the student-built robots. Students were asked to put the hand-built machines through their paces, just like they would at a competition.
Students across the state are provided identical kits to build a variety of different and unique machines. Those robots are then coded, and placed on a standardized robotics competition field where students must perform a series of tasks such as moving items from one side of the field to the other in order to score points.
Robotics is operated as a club sport, with students volunteering to stay after school to build, code, and train with the robots before a competition. This year, because of the dangers presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the school’s team competed virtually.
Lakeland had a successful robotics season, sending two teams to the state finals. Its girls team, made up of both intermediate school and junior high school members, just missed competing in this year’s world finals by a few points.
Lakeland fielded eight robotics teams, drawing on students from both the intermediate school and the junior high.
Students taking top honors at Tuesday’s competition walked home with awards presented by the school.
Madi Oakley was named the competition’s top elementary school robot driver, followed by William Barrick and Dominic Carrell. Ryan Hartman took home middle school top driver honors, followed by Hayden Phillips, and Noah Tropp.
Engineering awards went to Carrell, Landon Mullen, and William Barrick. Innovator awards when to Belle Wellman, Liam Feuson, and Lukin Sheely The Perseverance award when to Daniel Vail.
Top Coded team awards went to elementary Team G, made up of Nick Sutton, Jake Thompson, Drew Ahlersmeyer, Griffin Day, William Barrick, Braiden Warren, and Dominic Carrell. Top Coded Team middle school when to Team D, made up of Hayden Phillips, Ryan Hartman, and Noah Tropp.
The Judges award also went to elementary Team G and middle school Team D.
Sportsman awards were handed out to Alex Hall, Hayden Phillips, and Drew Ahlersmeyer.
