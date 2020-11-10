LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative. With the grant, the Community Foundation will support the development and implementation of one unified countywide comprehensive community plan.
LaGrange County Community Foundation is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grantmaking. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
“We are grateful for Lilly Endowment’s continued support. This grant will allow our county to develop strategies to improve the quality of life in LaGrange County,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community.
As part of GIFT VII, the LaGrange County Community Foundation was awarded a planning grant of $50,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges in LaGrange County. In March 2020, the LaGrange County Community Foundation was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.
“Through our project Envision LaGrange County in 2019, the Foundation identified various needs across the county: broadband access, downtown revitalization, planning, housing, childcare, education, workforce development, substance abuse, bike trail development, and bike and transportation safety. Among the issues and opportunities identified, there was a strong theme of bringing our communities together to work toward common goals. We recognized that uniting forces and focusing on a plan for development of all of LaGrange County would help establish a countywide vision and unite stakeholders to meet the goals and needs of our community,” Yoder added.
The Community Foundation is partnering with the LaGrange County Plan Commission, the County, the Towns, and Region 3-A Regional Planning Commission to develop a countywide comprehensive plan that will provide strategic direction for LaGrange County’s future. The County has provided an additional $100,000 toward the project. The group is seeking a qualified consultant to lead the planning process, which is slated to begin in April 2021.
The last strategic countywide planning effort took place in 2002. The plan was adopted in 2005; and updated in 2010.
“A comprehensive plan provides a vision for the future of our community, along with the steps needed to make that a reality – a roadmap to our future,” said Robbie Miller, Planning and Zoning Administrator for LaGrange County. “The last roadmap is 15 years old. There have been significant changes since 2005. It’s time to update our roadmap,” Miller added.
Once a consulted is selected, the comprehensive plan steering committee will be focused on engaging community residents in decisions about the future direction of LaGrange County; citizens will have the opportunity to participate in the process. The LaGrange County Plan Commission will be responsible to recommend the comprehensive plan, which will then be provided to the LaGrange County Commissioners for adoption.
“The landscape of our community has changed swiftly in the last 10 years. Planning is an important part of a community’s development – it helps us identify who we are and what we want to be. LaGrange County has a wealth of opportunities. Planning will help organizations, government leaders, and stakeholders focus on priorities to keep our community growing, thriving and competitive,” Yoder added.
About the LaGrange County Community Foundation: Founded in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources for donors to leave a lasting legacy in LaGrange County. A public charity, the Foundation has grown to assets of $17 million, which provides permanent ongoing funding for charitable organizations and community needs in LaGrange County.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and Indiana.
