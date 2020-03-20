WOLF LAKE -- An Albion man was killed Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a truck while driving his moped in the rain.
The Noble County Sheriff's Department announced that Dwight Hendrickson, 59, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident on Wolf Lake Road about 4:20 p.m.
According to police, Hendrickson was driving his 2014 Yamaha moped northeast on Wolf Lake Road when he started to make a left turn on C.R. 300W. Hendrickson pulled in front of an oncoming 2006 Ford pickup truck driven by Jackson Resler, 18, of Albion.
Resler, who was coming over a small hill, hit the brakes in an attempt to stop but due to the rain and wet pavement, he was unable to stop before striking Hendrickson's moped.
Hendrickson was pronounced dead at the scene.
That death marks the second fatal car crash in Noble County in the last two weeks, after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Rome City late last week.
Assisting the sheriff's department in Thursday's accident were the Noble Township Fire Department and Noble County Coroner's Office.
