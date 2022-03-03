ROME CITY — The Hubie Ashcraft band will headline an evening of entertainment for Noble Royale, an event to raise funds for Junior Achievement serving Noble County.
Noble Royale is April 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, 2725 E. Northport Road. The event includes poker and games tables, a cash bar, and virtual and silent auctions along with the live music.
Tickets are $35 per person. To buy tickets, tables or sponsorships, call Megan Disque at 260-333-6823; email megan.disque@ja.org or visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/202nobroy.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana is a non-profit organization with the mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Its core values are a belief in the boundless potential of young people; commitment to the principles of market-based economics and entrepreneurship; passion for the mission with honesty, integrity and excellence in doing it; respect for talents, creativity, perspectives and backgrounds of all individuals; belief in the power of partnership and collaboration; and convection in the educational and motivational effect of relevant hands-on learning.
