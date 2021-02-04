ALBION — While the coronavirus has kept the bulk of northeastern Indiana cooped up, it actually has brought some temporary extended freedom for some alleged offenders.
When Shelby L. Barrington, 28, of Columbia City was arrested Jan. 5 by Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Blake Kugler for allegedly possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, she wasn’t taken to jail for the Level 4 felony charge.
“The jail was closed,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said. “It wasn’t accepting any low-level offenses.”
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber had closed the jail to most new offenders after an outbreak of COVID-19 struck the facility. The jail was closed from the end of 2020 through Monday of this week.
“We were always taking precautionary measures,” Weber said. “When the virus got in here, it went from one person to the next.”
At its height, there were 38 inmates infected with the virus.
Weber set up two major cell blocks as a quarantine sections. He credited jail staff and the jail nurse for identifying inmates who had become symptomatic and getting them into quarantine witch slowed the spread.
“Quarantining those cell blocks individually helped a lot,” Weber said.
Weber had originally installed special ultraviolet lighting in the ventilation system which is supposed to help kill the virus. After the breakout, he took another step in purchased special chemicals for sanitizing cells.
He also had to close the facility to any new prisoners unless they were violent or a physical danger to others.
“Shutting it down helped a lot, too,” Weber said.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no inmates with the coronavirus, Weber said, and only one jail employee was out, with an expected return soon.
Mowery praised the job done by Weber in making the best of a bad situation.
“It was a no-win situation for the sheriff,” Mowery said. “It’s not something he wanted to do.”
Opening up the facility after only four weeks is remarkable, Mowery said.
“It’s pretty amazing given the type of outreach and the size of the facility,” Mowery said.
“It did go very well,” Weber said.
Now that the jail is opened up, there are “conservatively dozens” of alleged offenders like Barrington waiting to be served arrest warrants, according to Mowery. Barrington was picked up Tuesday by another agency and transported to the Noble County Jail where she was booked at 9:18 a.m.
Barrington was held on $25,000 bond.
According to court documents filed in her case, Kugler stopped Barrington’s vehicle on Jan. 5 for an alleged traffic law violation.
Sgt. Justin Beall arrived at the scene with his K-9 partner. The dog alerted to the possession of narcotics inside Barrington’s vehicle.
Police allegedly located a smoking device with a liquid which tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also located a small plastic bag with a white crystal substance. That substance also field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The suspected methamphetamine had a weight of 14.08 grams for the clear liquid and 0.39 grams for the crystal substance in the baggie.
Possession of more than 10 grams and less than 28 grams of methamphetamine is a Level 4 felony.
