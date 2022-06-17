WAWAKA — One person was killed after their vehicles was hit by a train near C.R. 450W.
The deceased has not yet been identified by authorities.
At approximately 12:30 pm on Friday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railroad about a vehicle being struck by a train near C.R. 450W and C.R. 750N just west of Wawaka.
Noble County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and located a single vehicle struck by a train west of the intersection. The driver was located, pinned beneath the vehicle with severe injuries. Emergency responders were able to free the driver, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene after exhausting life resuscitating measures.
A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was northbound on a private farm access lane, when it attempted to cross the railroad in front of a westbound Canadian Pacific train.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The investigation into this death has been turned over to the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
