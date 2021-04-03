Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jeremy W. Allen, 42, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Allen was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher J. Deardorff, 44, of the 2000 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Deardorff was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Dustin C. Hall, 32, no address provided, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hall was held on $10,000 bond.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 38, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hamilton was held on $2,500 bond.
Maddison P. Harrell, 20, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. No bond information provided.
Brock W. Heintzelman, 32, of the 3800 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Heintzelman was held without bond.
Seth J. Leins, 39, of the 9600 block of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Leins was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Taylor, 47, of the 200 block of East C.R. 300S, Lafayette, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Taylor was held on $2,500 bond.
