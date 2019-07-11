Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Austin P. Elkins, 25, of the 11100 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was booked at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joe D. Hubbard, 42, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 200S, Albion, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hubbard was held on $3,500 bond.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 21, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 200S, Albion, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hubbard was held on $3,500 bond.
Lisa F. Partlow, 32, of the 12300 block of North Kings Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Partlow was held without bond.
Brandi M. Sowers, 30, of the 4300 block of Bluebird Drive, Commerce, Michigan, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Sowers was held without bond.
Jordan M. Street, 20, of the 5700 block of Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony. Street was held without bond.
Quandeja D. Whitt, 20, of the 1600 block of Hopsin Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony. Whitt was held without bond.
Antonio D. Wilson, 21, of the 2700 block of Taylor Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony. Wilson was held without bond.
