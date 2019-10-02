KENDALLVILLE — The Historic Main Street Village Vintage Marketplace will open Saturday for a fun day of craft shopping and flavorful foods. The one-day-only event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street and 100 block of West William Street.
In its third year, the marketplace will have a record 25 crafters with a variety of products such as metal yard art, cornhole boards, needlework items, jewelry, greeting cards, floral pieces, candles, handmade purses, wooden signs, baby items, home and office décor, shadow boxes and woodcraft items. Other booths will have diffusers, oils, crystals and sage, trays and many other items.
Visitors may sample a variety of foods from JR’s Food Truck, Fork & Fiddle food truck, pork burgers from the Young Professional Network, popcorn from the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, fresh roasted coffee beans and Sweet Tooth Chocolates.
The Humane Society of Noble County will sell pet treats. Yard artist Bill Claxton will offer his lawn decorations made from vintage silverware.
Event chairman Diann Scott said the popular Kids Corner, sponsored by the Kendallville Public Library and the Appletree Center, will be back.
Jenna Anderson, support services manager at the library, said children will have several games to play and two kinds of apple-theme crafts, made with beads, pipe cleaners and yarn.
Noble Trails will also provide a craft for kids, a bicycle made from Popsicle sticks and cupcake liners, in the Kids Corner.
