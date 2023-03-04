3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Sam D. Boneff, 26, of the 500 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Boneff posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Timothy D. Lowe, 39, of the 800 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lowe was held without bond.
Kelsey L. Parks, 32, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Parks was held without bond.
