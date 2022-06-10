ANGOLA — After area residents helped Steuben County's Olivia Stoy get through her bout with childhood cancer, her Liv It Up nonprofit continues to pay that generosity forward, this year hosting a benefit for an East Noble teen diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
This year's Liv It Up white and gold party on June 24 will help the family of East Noble sophomore Ethan Smith, 16, who is battling the cancer that impacts the body's lymphatic system.
That cancer is a familiar one to Stoy, as she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma called T lymphoblastic lymphoma when she was just 12 years old. Her treatment required an extremely expensive bone marrow transplant, which was not covered by her insurance, so she launched a local campaign called "Liv It Up" to help raise money for the treatment.
Stoy received her bone marrow transplant in summer 2018 and the treatment was a success. She was declared cancer-free by September 2018.
Liv It Up, however, didn't go away after Stoy's recovery and has gone on to help other families battling cancer. Last year's event benefited DeKalb High School senior Madison Schultis, while the 2019 event — it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 — supported Angola infant Nomalee Gregory and ConLei Walworth, a then sixth-grader at Prairie Heights Middle School.
Although those locals were the primary beneficiaries of past party events, Liv It Up has helped more than 70 families since its inception.
This year's event will take place at Ridenour Acres, 2935 E. C.R. 20N, Angola on June 24 from 6-10 p.m.
More information can be found online at livitup4kids.com.
