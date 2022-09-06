ALBION — Six organizations are picking up more than $9,500 in grants thanks to Noble REMC's Operation Round Up program.
More than 85% of co-op members participate in the program, which builds off pennies donated by customers rounding up their bill each month to the nearest whole dollar.
Operation Round Up contributions are reaching every part of the community, from local food banks to recreational initiatives to fire departments.
The third quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund awarded more than $9,500 to six different organizations in the community, including:
• Albion Lions Club, $2,500, for skateboard park equipment
• Inspiration Ministries, Inc., $2,500, for housing supplies
• Sparta Township Volunteer Fire Department, $500, for training equipment
• West Noble Middle School Charger Fishing Club, $800, for fishing equipment
• Wayne Center District No. 7 Historical Site, $2,500, for restoration work
Local nonprofit organizations who are seeking funding for a project can fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by Wednesday, Sept. 28, to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements.
Applications can be downloaded from nobleremc.com.
