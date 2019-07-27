KENDALLVILLE — A fire late Tuesday morning caused extensive damage to a home at 217 E. Gertrude St., according to the Kendallville Fire Department.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire in under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Neither the home nor its contents were insured, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm.
The fire was reported by a neighbor at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Riehm. The first units arrived at the scene at 11:23 a.m.
The Kendallville Fire Department was assisted by the LaOtto, Avilla, Albion and Orange Township fire departments.
The fire was reported as under control at 11:46 a.m., Riehm said. Firefighters were on the scene until 2:15 p.m.
A person entered the home and tried to extinguish the fire by pouring a pan of water on it. Riehm said because of the toxic dangers of smoke, he does not recommend people attempt to put out fire themselves.
“That’s the worst thing they can do,” Riehm said. “At any sign of fire, they should evacuate and call the fire department. I would never advocate for a civilian to do that. It’s highly risky, at best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.