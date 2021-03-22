KENDALLVILLE — Christian. Family man. Philanthropist. Businessman. Farmer. Auctioneer. Friend.
The sudden death of Roger Diehm, 54, of rural Kendallville, Saturday morning has left the region in shock.
“I called him a gentle giant,” Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said of Diehm. “He was larger than life. We are devastated.”
Diehm recently brought Midwest America Federal Credit Union to the city, one of several projects he had done to improve the community.
More than a decade ago, he and wife Shelly had completely revamped the Cornerstone Plaza shopping center on the city’s north side. Included in that project was the installation of a large Ten Commandments monument on the northeast corner of S.R. 3 North and U.S. 6.
The 6-foot tall concrete tablets brought a lot of attention when installed in November 2008, and not a little bit of controversy.
“We’re Christians,” Roger Diehm said in April of 2009. “I’m not afraid to tell anybody.”
The Diehms had a similar monument installed on property they own at the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
He also helped bring the Save-A-Lot grocery store to Topeka and was the driving force behind the Topeka General Store, which was completed in 2016.
“He worked so hard to make things happen,” former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman said. “He was passionate. The passion he had was remarkable.”
To Roger Diehm, it was a black-and-white world. And he wore his heart and convictions on his sleeve.
“There was no grayness to him,” Noble County Commissioner Anita Hess said. Hess and her husband, Tim, were Roger Diehm’s godparents. “There was what he believed, and he lived by what he believed.”
The installations of the monuments were typical of him.
“It was his land,” Hess said. “He wanted to make a statement.”
Hess and Handshoe both said Roger Diehm always pushed people to be at their best. And he wasn’t shy about saying so if someone he was close to fell short.
Tell someone what they wanted to hear? That was not Roger Diehm’s style.
“I appreciated that about him,” Handshoe said.
Diehm had a knack of making any criticism truly constructive, friends said.
“He always did it in Christian love,” Stutzman said. “He had high expectation, high standards. But he never beat you down. He coached you. He cheered you on.”
Stutzman described Diehm as someone who could do the job himself, but was equally adept at bringing people together to get a project done.
When Stutzman, then a U.S. Congressman, decided to run for the U.S. Senate, he could have made his announcement from anywhere in the state. But he chose the Diehm farm on C.R. 1000E.
“It was a farm,” Stutzman said of the decision. “We loved farming. It was a great family. Roger is just an all-American guy. Roger and Shelly are all-American.”
Many politicians consulted with Diehm, not just because of his own political influence but because he stayed in firm touch with people in general.
Diehm may have had strong opinions, but Stutzman said he was also one of the best listeners he’s ever known. If you had a good counter argument, Roger Diehm could be swayed. But you had better have thought the argument through.
Diehm was also a philanthropist, but one who preferred to do his good works out of the limelight.
“We was so generous,” Handshoe said. “He would do anything for anybody.”
To be part of his wide circle of friendship was to be eligible for his generosity.
“He would do anything for us,” Hess said of those close to him. “If they needed him, he would make it happen.”
Stutzman said the current home remodeling Roger was overseeing was typical of his style.
Roger had the entire home raised off the ground so the foundation could be removed and a new foundation installed. He also expanded the home.
It might have been cheaper or easier to start from scratch, but Diehm was sentimental and aware of the family memories that had been created in the home.
“He was passionate,” Stutzman said. “He was passionate about his family. He moves mountains to make things happen for the people he loves. He was passionate about the community.”
