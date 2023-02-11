LAGRANGE — School districts across the state are seeing their special education resources strained after Indiana redefined its definition of developmental delay in children.
Lakeland has seen the number of students eligible for those special education services rise sharply in the last two years, Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Traci Blaize told school board members at Wednesday night’s regular board meeting.
“We’re already seeing a bit of a crunch. We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of students who qualify for developmental delays, language and speech services, autism spectrum disorder and that is going to have an impact at Lakeland,” she told board members. “In fact, we are already seeing the impact of it at the K-2 level, which is why we are advertising for a second special education teacher for that building.”
Lakeland has more than 450 students eligible for some form of special education.. The bulk of those students simply require speech and language services. Blaize said the school district currently over 130 students who qualify for speech services, with only three speech professionals, Blaize those each of those teachers is working with more than 50 students, and that she may soon approach the board to seek permission to start looking for a fourth speech professional.
“That is an awful large load for them to be carrying. We’re keeping an eye on it. They tell them they can handle it.
Blaize said COVID and the shutdown of classroom instruction also hindered many children’s development, requiring remediation with social skills and speech development.
“After COVID shut down schools, we started noticing an increase in students qualifying for special services, especially in speech/language,” she explained. “We’ve also seen quite a rise in antisocial behaviors in our young students. Things like running away from class, lashing out physically at students and staff, throwing things, and hiding.
Board members got their first look at a proposed new press box for the football field.
The current press box is showing its age, according to Lakeland athletic director Ryan Yoder, and needs to be updated to better serve today’s needs.
“Our current press box is getting a little tight up there,” Yoder said. “Plus we have some safety concerns. It’s getting a little rickety up there. We’ve definitely gotten some good use out of it, but it’s time for something new.”
Yoder wants to build a newer and slightly larger press box that would allow more people to work out of the building during games. The proposed building would be placed in the same spot, and use the supports already in place holding up the current press box. The new press box would require at least three additional supports.
Yoder said he is still working with Keaffaber to finalize the design, but could not say what it would cost to build, or when the new press box would be completed.
In other matters, the board approved hiring Grace Schroers and Austin Weingart as substitute teachers with Lakeland schools, the employment of Jennifer Wines as a second shift custodian at the primary school, Carolyn Miller as a food service substitute at Lakeland schools, Peggy Haarer as an ED paraprofessional at the intermediate school, Cathy Smith as a Swoop paraprofessional at the intermediate school, Abby Caldwell as a substitute custodian at the primary school, and Megan Rebone as a CPR instructor.
The board also approved the transfer of Robert Shanahan from a substitute teacher to a Special Ed paraprofessional at the primary school. They allowed Tina Edwards to volunteer as a sixth-grade girls coach.
Board members accepted the resignation of Joseph Flores as a computer technician at Lakeland schools, Karl Malone and Lisa Miller as substitute teachers with the school distinct, William Kreger as the second shift custodian at the primary school, and Tabitha Buck as a Lakeland bus driver.
