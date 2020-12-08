KENDALLVILLE — Noble County won’t be the only kid on the county block with a drone to fly around soon.
The Kendallville Police Department will be taking to the skies soon when it gets its own quadcopter drone.
The purchase was approved during Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting. Also approved was the purchase of multiple traditional vehicles with wheels. The drone has a price tag nearly equal to that of a police cruiser.
Police Chief Lance Waters presented information about the DJI Matrice 300 drone, a quadcopter design similar to drones that are already in use by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
The price tag: $25,926.
Waters noted that the majority of the cost comes from the drone’s high-tech four-in-one camera that has additional features including zoom lens, thermal imaging and rangefinder abilities. The camera itself runs more than $10,000, Water said.
Noble County got into the drone game a few years ago and have utilized it numerous times, with the aircraft often coming in handy during suspect pursuits, helping offices track and locate people who have fled on foot into woods or tall grassland. Waters also noted that the drone could be especially helpful for lost children calls.
Waters also noted that the drone could be utilized for other city departments such as the fire department or building and planning.
“The opportunities for use for a drone are so prevalent. They’re using them all over not just in law enforcement,” Waters said. “This would be something that isn’t just for the police department, that we could use it for the entire city. I think there are a lot of possibilities.”
Kendallville had one of its officers go through a recent training program with the sheriff’s department, so it will have one available operator. Board of Works President Jim Dazey asked whether the city will have more, to which Waters replied not right away, but he does intend to have more people trained with the hope of having at least one drone operator working on each of the three shifts.
“I had one of my officers trained at their training,” Waters said. “It would be an easy transition as its the same equipment.”
Board members approved the purchase of the new drone.
In more traditional vehicles, the Board of Works also OK’d purchase of new fire and police vehicles for next year.
For the Kendallville Fire Department, the city approved purchase of two 2021 Chevrolet crew cab pickups for medical assists, grass fires, off-road response, pulling trailers and snow removal.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said each truck will be equipped with light bars and snow plows.
Total cost for the two trucks is $76,100, with the money coming from the rural firefighting fund. McKinley said that he won’t need to make any other purchases from that fund until new vehicle replacements three years from now.
For the police department, the city is purchasing one 2021 Ford Explorer police interceptor at $35,438.25 and two new 2021 Dodge Charger all-wheel drive interceptors at $28,338 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.