KENDALLVILLE — Horizon Bank will receive a maximum $15,000 facade grant from the city for a much bigger project that will update the facade of the Mitchell Street branch.
In total, Horizon is seeking to complete a $91,280 project to update the branch to match its Mitchell Street-facing facade by removing popcorn-like rock walls and making the building overall more congruous.
"If you drive by our building you'll notice on the east side of our building has a rock wall and the north side of our building has that same rock wall," branch manager Delores Forbes said.
The project — which is the first phase of greater renovations planned at the branch, according to information included in emails from Horizon's corporate facilities office including as part of the application — would remove those walls and have those exterior walls match what's already in place on Mitchell Street.
The bank's application to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission cited an overall project cost of $91,280 for planned work, but the city's 50/50 matching facade programs matches up to a maximum of $15,000.
That being said, redevelopment commissions were happy to fund that amount toward the project, making it one of only a handful of projects funded the commission had funded off of Main Street.
The city's tax increment financing districts cover a wide area from Drake Road north to U.S. 6 along Main Street as well as essentially the entire U.S. 6 corridor from the eastern to western city limits, making any business in those areas eligible for the 50/50 facade program, but most projects that come before the board are generally for downtown buildings between Rush Street and the railroad tracks.
The commission also approved a smaller facade grant for Phoenix Investing, which owns the Compliance Advantage building at 116 S. Main St., seeking a roof repair.
The cost of that project is $6,014, with commission members agreeing to cover half.
The board also rejected an adjustment requested by Doug and Deidre Atz for painting work at 202-204 S. Main St. That building was approved for a grant withing the last year, but the final cost of the painting work exceeded the original estimate. The Atzs were requesting an adjustment to their original grant amount to cover 50% of the actual cost.
Commission President Kristen Johnson said the board has never approved an after-the-fact adjustment before, but brought it forward for consideration. Member Loren Allen noted their facade grants state that the grant will be for 50% of the lowest estimate as approved by the board. Members declined the request to grant additional funds for that owner.
In other business Wednesday, the commission:
• Elected new officers, as Johnson will be leaving the board due to moving just outside of the city limits. Allen was elected as the new president, with vice president Carla Lowe and secretary Tara Streb. The city is yet to appoint a replacement for Johnson, with that person joining the three officers and member Jim Jarrett.
• Continuing discussing plans to purchase and erect an electronic events board somewhere in the city. The commission is still trying to pin down pricing and specifics on what kind of sign they want, as well as where it could be located. The commission has previously eyed the S.R. 3 North/U.S. 6 intersection near Kroger as its preferred location.
• Briefly discussed status about an upgraded downtown sound system. Former commission Patrick Hess had been looking into that before he had to resign his seat from the board when he moved out of town. Johnson noted that a representative from an audio company was planning to appear next month to discuss options with the board and answer questions.
• Talked about possible lighting upgrades for parking areas behind downtown businesses. Lowe said the current lights are too dim, making the back lots very dark at night. Lowe noted the situation might be improved if those lights had newer, brighter bulbs installed.
"That would make a huge difference if the actual light was lighter," she said.
City engineer Scott Derby said he believed those lights are owned by Indiana Michigan Power and he could discuss with them the possibility of transitioning those over to newer LED lights, which could improve light at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.