LIGONIER — History buffs of all ages will get a sneak peek Sunday, June 26 of what the annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Rendezvous will look like in September.
The Midsummer Festival Preview takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.at the historic site, across from West Noble High School. Admission is free.
Jim Hossler, president of the Stone’s Trace Historical Society and a first-person interpreter, said the festival preview gives visitors a chance to meet and interact with festival volunteers, reenactors and vendors in a way not possible during the full festival. About 200 people attended the 2021 preview.
“We want to open the grounds up for people,” Hossler said.
The preview features black pot cooking demonstrations and a variety of pioneer Crafts such as candle dipping, quilting, rug hooking, wheat weaving, basketry, rose beads and a heritage seed display. The museum is not open for this event.
Kids will have a chance to building a scaled-down version of a log cabin along with games, face painting and old-fashioned toys.
The Gramling Cabin, moved to Stone’s Trace from DeKalb County, is the featured structure for the fall festival, Hossler said. Restoration of the cabin is nearly finished, with a floor to be installed soon and period furniture placed inside.
The society’s Hearthside Dinner, held in May for the first time since the pandemic hit, was successful. Guests enjoy an 1840s pioneer menu and meet Richard Stone and his family via first-person interpreters.
Hossler said the Stone’s Trace Historical Society has been active since 1964, when it formed to preserve and save Richard Stone’s tavern. The tavern is the oldest commercial building in Noble County.
“We are looking for more new members” Hossler said, to continue the work on the historic site grounds and share what life was like in pre-1870s Noble County for the first settlers.
