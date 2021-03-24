5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Adam D. Brady, 34, of the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Brady was held on $2,500 bond.
Breana R. Penner, 21, of the 72800 block of C.R. 29, Syracuse, was booked at 8:57 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tasha L. Robbins, 38, of the 8000 block of U.S. 33, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Robbins was held on $2,500 bond.
Sylvester R. Slone, 49, of the 1200 block of West Quincy, Garrett, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Andrew J. Yoquelet, 30, of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Yoquelet was held on $1,000 bond.
