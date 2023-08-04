SOUTH MILFORD – On Wednesday, the South Milford Community League convened to put the final stamp on a celebration of 100 years. The plans for the rededication of the South Milford war memorial are ready for the ceremony on Aug. 19.
The League is made up of public officials from all across the South Milford community who have been hard at work preparing New Veterans Memorial Park for this ceremony. The park is to be decorated ornately, paying tribute to the local men and women who have served our country. Food and refreshments will be available as well.
The ceremony itself is planned to commence at 11:50 a.m., and will feature four guest speakers. Indiana State Senator Sue Glick, Representative Dennis Zent, Representative David Abbott and Captain Jerry Hendrix, P.h.D., are all scheduled to speak at the dedication.
A book about the history of South Milford will be available for purchase at the event. The event also features a scenic train ride where riders will get to experience the rumble of a vintage locomotive traveling across the Hoosier countryside. The League hopes this event will help pique curiosity in their community, and their contributions to the county.
The monument itself was erected in 1923, to pay tribute to alumni of South Milford High School that would go on to serve during the First World War. The people of South Milford would curate the second monument: an encasement displaying a plaques, a rifle and helmets from the Civil War.
Over the last two years, the community has complied with state requests to remove the two monuments that stood at the corner of State Road 3 and CR 750S, as they caused visual obstructions for commuters traveling through the intersection. Plans to relocate the stone memorial had already been in discussions, as town officials had noticed an increase in traffic.
The time and date are set for August 19, 2023, exactly 100-years and one day after the monument had been originally constructed.
