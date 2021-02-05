LAGRANGE — Candidates interested in filling the open LaGrange County Board of Commissioners South District seat have until today at 6 p.m. to file the required paperwork with Pat Brown, chairman of the LaGrange County Republican Party.
The party will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Chambers in the LaGrange County Office Building to hold a party caucus. There the party will select the next person to fill the south district commissioner’s seat on the county’s board of commissioners. That seat became open in early January when former LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller died at his home.
Miller had just been re-elected to this third four-year term as a commissioner in November when he became ill with COVID-19. He was placed in a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. Miller spent nearly two months in the hospital battling the disease. He was released from the hospital shortly before Christmas and was expected to continue to recover at home when he unexpectedly died.
The person selected at the caucus to fill Miller’s seat will serve out the remainder of Miller’s elected term, almost four years.
Candidates are required to first obtain the proper paperwork from Brown to be included in Monday’s caucus. They must fill out that paperwork, have it notarized and then return it to Brown before today’s 6 p.m. filing deadline.
Four people have expressed an interest in filling Miller’s open seat. They include current LaGrange County Council President Peter Cook, Wolcottville resident Robert Frost, businesswoman Emily Harris, and Jim Huckemyer.
(0) comments
