ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to open up a gravel lot it owns to public parking, adding an extra 15-20 spots to what has become a very congested downtown area.
Due to the construction of a new county annex on the block to the west of the Noble County Courthouse, the downtown has lost:
• spots on the west side of the York Street across from the Noble County Courthouse;
• the parking lot at the former prosecutor’s office where the courthouse is being built.
A recent day saw multiple steel trucks attempting to deliver their loads to the construction site. According to Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, when one truck was inside the fenced-in area waiting to be unloaded, the other steel trucks had nowhere to go, further adding congestion to the downtown.
In that instance, school buses had to be re-routed to avoid the area.
“That is rare,” Cole said of the multiple simultaneous steel deliveries. “Maybe we won’t experience that again.”
Even without that happening, parking has been at more than a premium. The temporary new prosecutor’s office on Hazel Street has some parking, but a space issue has remained.
Cole said he has seen more people parking in yellow, no parking areas, in the last three months than in his entire career, which spans decades.
Cole said local businesses have approached him, concerned that customers have nowhere to park.
“I understand their problem,” Cole said. “I just don’t know where to put them.”
Town Manager Tena Woenker spoke with department heads about the gravel lot the town owns west of the new prosecutor’s office in the area of West Hazel and York streets. With a little prep work, Woenker said the lot could add 15-20 parking spaces.
Concerns were raised about parking during the Chain O’ Lakes Festival in June. Options included asking the Central Noble School Corp. for use of its west parking lot at the high school campus, but council members felt that was a long way for people to walk to the downtown.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council passed on first reading an ordinance setting up a fund for expected federal monies to come from the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus-related program. The town has been told to expect $490,000.
Specific guidance on how government entities can spend the money has not been passed down from the federal government, but officials do know they will have to submit a plan for the funds before they will be given.
Woenker suggested the council come up with a “big picture wish list” and perhaps hold a public meeting to gauge how the citizens of the town might like to see the money spent.
