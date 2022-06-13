ALBION — Housing remains in high demand, so Noble County is launching its own countywide housing coalition as a way to try to help the county make itself more ready and attractive to developers.
The new working group will host a virtual kickoff even on June 28 at 10 a.m.
The webinar will help set the stage to establishing the Housing Coalition of Noble County, a group of stakeholders from across Noble County that will work to identify more sites across Noble County for housing development, facilitate the completion of pre-development work and work to spur developers to come and build in the county.
The effort is made possible through a newly secured partnership with the Housing Resource Hub, also known as "the Hub."
Noble County has seen little new housing development in recent years and communities don't have much, if any, space available for new development.
Ligonier has recently has success with its Park Meadow subdivision, while the city annexed hundreds of acres of farmland to its south with plans to make the area ready for future growth.
In early 2020, Kendallville picked up a new development with East Noble selling more than 60 acres on Sherman Street for the city's first new residential subdivision in more than two decades, although COVID-19 and other days have slowed that project, now being built by Lancia Homes, with no development yet sprouting up on that site.
Other communities have some lots available, but housing numbers have been fairly flat. In 2021, municipalities and the unincorporated county had just 116 new housing starts, which was down from 125 in 2021.
From 2017 through 2021, Noble County has had 593 permits given for new single-family homes. For comparison, Allen County crushed that five-year total, with 1,770 home starts in calendar year 2021.
The Noble County Economic Development Corp. is also asking residents to take a short survey about housing needs and wants in the community. Participation will help the newly formed coalition consider community readiness and highlight areas of strength and opportunity.
The survey will remain open through Wednesday.
More information about the effort can be found online at noblecountyedc.com/housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.