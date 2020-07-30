KENDALLVILLE — The new baby box is one of those things that city leaders hope will never need to be used.
But, in the most extreme situation, it will give a parent in crisis the opportunity to safely surrender their child instead of abandoning it in potentially dangerous situations.
On Thursday morning, dozens gathered at the Kendallville Fire Department on U.S. 6 to dedicate the city’s new baby box, the 37th now in use in the United States.
Kendallville officials and residents were joined by Safe Haven Baby Box CEO and founder Monica Kelsey, who started the movement in 2015 in response to her own harrowing origin story and the life she’s lived since.
“I had no idea the path Christ was leading me on,” she said.
Kelsey’s biological mother had been the victim of a brutal rape and became pregnant from the sexual assault. The landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the U.S. hadn’t occurred yet, and Kelsey said her mother sought out a back-alley abortionist. But before she had her pregnancy terminated, she changed her mind and didn’t go through with it.
She went on to give birth to Kelsey, but abandoned her newborn daughter just hours after giving birth.
Kesley was adopted and raised in Ohio and in her 40s decided to pursue the mission of installing baby boxes across the country in order to give parents in crisis a way to safely and anonymously give away their child.
The baby boxes are a “last resort” Kelsey said — Safe Haven also serves as a crisis line for parents and provides resources to try to help people from making the life-changing decision to surrender a child — but if it ever comes to that heart-wrenching choice, Kelsey would rather parents have that safe option available.
“This box represents no shame, no blame and no names,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey said she doesn’t judge any parent who utilizes the boxes — eight babies have been placed into boxes in Indiana and Safe Haven has helped with 79 total handoffs, since some states either don’t have or don’t allow the discreet boxes — in its five years. If it comes to it, she’d rather have that child in a box safely at the fire station, where local emergency responders are notified in a minute than an unsafe alternative such as a parent dumping a baby in a trash bin.
She objected to the term “giving up,” instead saying that parents who use the boxes are making a loving choice for their children.
While children are dropped off anonymously, Kelsey said Safe Haven hears from most, with the main two questions asked being “Is my child safe?” and “Are they healthy?”
“I’m honored to have Kendallville as our 37th baby box,” Kelsey said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe spoke briefly, stating that the idea to have a baby box first started with former Fire Chief Mike Riehm — who himself was adopted — before his retirement and carried forward into the new year.
Once the idea was shopped around the community, seeking donations for the $15,000 that would be needed for the installation, Handshoe said local contributors stepped up and raised that money in about 30 days.
Handshoe thanked local donor Black & Ramer Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Diehm Construction, Dr. Lilly and Mr. Bontrager, Dr. and Mrs. Frazier, Hite Funeral Home, Jansen Family Dentistry, Noble Industrial Fabrication, Tipton Law Office and Young Family Funeral Home for their contributions and support.
“Thank you all so much for believing in this project,” Handshoe said.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley spoke briefly about how the boxes work. Kendallville’s two fire stations are staffed 24/7, but the baby box allows for an anonymous surrender of a child.
When the door on the baby box is opened, it automatically sends a silent alarm to 911, alerting dispatchers that the box is in use. Dispatchers then will contact the fire department to alert them to check the box.
That process takes about a minute, allowing a parent to utilize the box and leave without ever being seen, allowing for totally anonymous surrenders.
Afterward, firefighters would secure the baby and coordinate to Parkview Noble Hospital to ensure it gets care and gets into safe custody.
“Within 60 seconds, we will be rendering care,” McKinley said.
The baby box actually extends into McKinley’s office, which will have curtains installed on the interior to maintain that privacy between anyone inside and those outside.
With a prayer provided by Deacon Angie Kidd of Trinity United Methodist Church and a blessing with holy water, Kendallville’s baby box was announced as officially in service.
Kelsey will be in Auburn on Friday for a dedication of another baby box there, the third in the area to join one such box already installed in Fremont. Ligonier is also planning to put a box in its new fire station in development.
Northeast Indiana has adopted baby boxes with enthusiasm, which is now creating a network giving parents several options within distance. Safe Haven is now turning focus toward southern Indiana, but Kelsey said her goal is to have them everywhere so that no mother in crisis will have to drive hours to find one, if they need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.