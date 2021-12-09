ALBION — As a youngster growing up in Albion, he went by the Noble County Courthouse an innumerable amount of times. Ditto as a teenager.
Now it’s where Steve Clouse’s office is.
Clouse was sworn in Thursday afternoon as Noble County Superior Court I judge by his predecessor, Robert Kirsch, in front of a packed courtroom crowd which included state Sen. Sue Glick and state Rep. Dave Abbott.
Kirsch announced his retirement earlier this year. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb selected Clouse to fill the remaining three years of Kirsch’s six-year term.
Clouse, 52, a Central Noble graduate, served as Noble County Prosecutor for 16 years from 1999 through 2014 and since leaving office has represented multiple local municipalities as town attorney as well as continuing a private practice located in Albion.
Clouse is also a former Kendallville City Council representative, where he served until resigning in February in order to focus more on his law practice.
On Thursday, he vaulted to the top of his profession, but insisted it is the position that’s impressive, not necessarily the person who dons the robe.
“This is a big job,” Clouse said. “It was a big job long before I got here. It will be a challenge.”
And one that Clouse is up to, according to Kirsch.
“I am sure he is going to do a great job,” Kirsch said in welcoming the crowd to Thursday’s ceremony. “I welcome Judge Clouse to the fraternity. It’s a tough job. Every judge knows it.”
Also in attendance were Clouse’s parents, Tom and Sharon, and his wife, Kim and son, Alex. Son Nathan, who is a U.S. Marine stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, observed the proceedings via a video link.
“I want to thank my God,” Clouse said shortly after being sworn in. “He made it possible for me to be here today.”
Current Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer and Superior Court II Judge Steve Hagen were also in attendance, as were retired Circuit Court Judge Robert Probst, senior Judge G. David Laur and LaGrange County Judge Bill Walz.
Hagen offered his support as well as Kramer’s.
“We look forward to working with you,” Hagen said.
Clouse thanked the judges and everyone for attending.
Prior to Thursday’s ceremony, Clouse stressed the service aspect of being a judge.
“I do respect the judicial system in this country,” Clouse said. “The court system is special. I think I have something to offer.”
Clouse said becoming a judge hasn’t been a life-long dream. But over the last few years, he became interested.
He said he plans to be a judge who is predictable, who will listen and remove himself from personal believes and rely on the facts in any given case.
For the first time in 27 years as an attorney, Clouse won’t be advocating for one side vs. another, he will be neutral.
He’s going to miss going to bat for people and representing their interests.
“I have enjoyed that — helping people,” Clouse said. “I’ll miss the relationships I had with clients, missing those personal connections will leave a void.”
Now he will sit on the bench he has been in front of so many times.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenges,” Clouse said.
New challenges in a community he grew up in.
“I can remember taking field trips here in high school,” Clouse said. “I think (the courthouse) has a significance in the community. This is where people go to have their cases heard.”
