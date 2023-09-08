KPD release

Police are asking anyone who sees this silver Pontiac G6, captured on surveillance video, to call the Kendallville Police Department at 346-0654.

 Contributed

KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department is encouraging vigilance after a man driving a silver Pontiac G6 allegedly solicited two separate underage girls, according to a news release.

The incidents happened in the Kendallville downtown area and in the 300 block of East Diamond Street. Both occurred between 4-6 p.m. on school days.

