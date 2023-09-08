KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department is encouraging vigilance after a man driving a silver Pontiac G6 allegedly solicited two separate underage girls, according to a news release.
The incidents happened in the Kendallville downtown area and in the 300 block of East Diamond Street. Both occurred between 4-6 p.m. on school days.
The girls described the suspect as an older male with balding or white hair.
Any person who observes the silver Pontiac or a man matching the above description is asked to call the Kendallville Dispatch Center at 347-0654.
Police have increased patrols in the area.
The investigation is being led by Kendallville Police Department Detective Doug Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.