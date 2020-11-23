ALBION — Each year, according to the National Centers for Disease Control, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other severe weather-related hazard.
The CDC reports that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. Why? The main reason is people underestimate the force and power of water.
According to the National Weather Service's Rachel Cobb, it only takes a foot of water for a vehicle to be carried away by rushing water.
To reduce those risks, the National Weather Service, in conjunction with the Maumee River Basin Commission, made a presentation of four warning signs to Noble County during Monday's regularly scheduled meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
The large signs read, "When Flooded Turn Around Don't Drown."
"It's a direction we have to go," Noble County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Mick Newton said. "It's a message we have to get to the people."
Each year, Newton said, emergency responders are put at risk because people drive into high water areas and then get stranded. Subsequently, their vehicles — and sometimes the occupants of the vehicle — have to be rescued.
"I'm just glad we were able to provide the signs to your county," Cobb said.
The county may even purchase more signs.
"We need to put up as many signs as we need to address the problem," Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. "It's a great tool."
Newton said he will work with the Noble County Highway Department to determine the best possible placement of the four signs.
"They have better insight than I do," Newton said.
Also at Monday's meeting:
• The commissioners approved spending approximately $5,000 on four chairs to go into the Noble County E-911 dispatching center. The chairs are manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by emergency dispatch personnel. The money for the chairs is in the E-911 budget, according to director Shelley Coney, but funds will have to be shifted around.
• The commissioners took no action on a request for funding from the Auburn-based Children First Center. The funding request would have helped pay for programming for young, special needs children who had been in abusive homes, according to a letter sent to the commissioners.
The letter did not say how the $20,000 funding request would be used, or how many Noble County children have benefited from the program.
"I'd want to see their budget and a lot more information (before making a decision)," Commissioner Anita Hess said.
"We've never paid (The Children First Center) before," Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said.
According to its website, the center serves children and families in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
• The Noble County Highway Department will advertise a new ordinance lowering the speed on C.R. 500S, between S.R. 205 and Old S.R. 3 from 55 mph to 45 mph. The commissioners gave their approval to the advertisement Monday.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said the bond sale for the new county annex being constructed on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse has gone through. Baker Group purchased the bond at an interest rate of 1.875531%, according to Smith.
Smith had been the project manager through the early phases of the project, which will consolidate a majority of county offices under one roof.
Demolition of the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has begun, Smith said.
