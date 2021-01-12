KENDALLVILLE — After the second week in a row getting requests from residents resident to opt out of trash service, Kendallville officials have vowed they'll make a decision and develop an official policy in two weeks.
Two weeks ago, the Kendallville Board of Works received a request from a Mitchell Street resident who wanted to opt out of monthly garbage service, claiming he was an extreme recycler and generated only about two plastic grocery bags of trash per year.
This week, another resident, Dennis Bidwell, asked for the same, seeking a waiver for both his home and his nearby mother's home since he collects their trash and takes it to his business, where he pays for monthly dumpster service.
Following Bidwell, owner of the McCray Mansion on East Mitchell Street Nicole Lower made a slightly different request, asking that they not be double charged for garbage, since the property has two water meters but that there's no one living permanently in the carriage house so the property doesn't really need double garbage and recycling service.
Kendallville contracted with Noble County Disposal in 2020 for citywide weekly trash hauling and every-other week recycling. Service started for residents the first week of this year and properties are being charged $13.38 per month for that service, which also includes two bulk items pickups per year.
Board of Works members, who had a cool reception to the request last month, now realize they're going to have to make some kind of official declaration because it's likely opt-out requests aren't going to stop.
“The board would like to take under advisement at this time, discuss this. We're going to have to make a decision otherwise we're going to be in here with someone every two weeks,” Board President Jim Dazey said. “We will make a reasonable decision on not only yours but multiple other properties. For the time being we're going to have to let it stand.”
Kendallville figured its monthly rate of $13.38 and locked it in for five years, but that rate was based on divided out the annual cost among the total single-family properties being served. If the city begins allowing numerous exemptions, it's likely the city will undercollect and have to make up the shortfall out of other city funds.
Kendallville also decided to finally adopt a citywide trash service primarily as a cleanup measure, as the city has found over the years that most of the trouble it has with trash complaints are connected to properties that didn't have monthly garbage service because the property owners didn't want to pay for it.
The monthly rate with Noble County Disposal that city residents are paying turned out to be approximately a third less than what NCD customers were paying prior for three-month contracts.
Board member Don Gura noted that right now the city is charging garbage fees to properties with active water service, suggesting that Kendallville might keep garbage tied with other utilities. Whether there's a carveout for unique cases like the McCray Mansion will have to be seen.
“Our only means of tracking the trash, the trash goes with the water meter,” Gura said. By adding trash service to all properties served by utilities was part of how the city was able to “keep (the fee) so reasonable for everyone.”
Board of works members took the requests under advisement, but Dazey, Gura and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe stated they'll release a policy about opt outs at their next meeting two weeks from now.
The Board of Works next meets on Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
Members of the public can attend in person but must make arrangement with the mayor's office due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting will also be available to view virtually. A meeting link will be available the week before the meeting.
In other business Tuesday morning, board members:
• Approved use of city facilities and streets for the Cole Center Family YMCA/Kendallville Parks Department triathlon on July 10.
• Approved a consulting contract with A&Z Engineering for engineering work on Phase 2 of the Drake Road reconstruction at a total of $539,942 from Weston Avenue to Beacon Street, which is located just west of S.R. 3. The city received a $3.6 million federal grant which will pay for 80% of the project to rebuild the road and put in curbs and sidewalks.
Phase 1 of the project, from Main Street to Weston Avenue, will get underway next year, while Phase 2 is slated to start in 2025.
• Approved purchase of $9,800 in new fire hoses for the Kendallville Fire Department. The new hoses will replace outdated hoses and allow for higher water pressure with less strain on pumps. Hoses can also dry while in the truck, as opposed to old houses which need to be left out to dry properly, Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said.
• Approving hiring an additional full-time firefighter for the fire department and gave permission for the police department to seek a new detective and new school resource officer.
Police Chief Lance Waters said it's time to add a new detective to assist Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe. Waters was previously the department's senior detective before being named chief in 2020 and the second investigator position has been unfilled since.
• Agreed to purchase 178 LED street lights totaling $53,400 as part of the city's ongoing multi-year effort to upgrade to more energy efficient lights.
