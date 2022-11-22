ALBION — Noble County Republicans will caucus Nov. 28 to complete the heavy-hearted task of filling the county commission vacancy left by the recent death of Dave Dolezal.
Dolezal, 69, died unexpectedly the evening of Nov. 14. He had attended and was feeling ill at a commissioners meeting early that morning and returned home in the afternoon. After napping and claiming to feel better, Dolezal died later that evening.
He had served as commissioner representing the southern townships in Noble County from 2011-18, when he was defeated in the Republican primary by Justin Stump. After leaving office, Dolezal returned in 2021 as the GOP picked him via caucus to retake his old seat when Stump resigned to become the county emergency management director.
Dolezal’s term expires at the end of this year but he was just re-elected as the District 1 commissioner for another four years in an unopposed race on Nov. 8. Whoever is selected to fill the vacancy will be in office through 2026.
Republican precinct committeemen will caucus Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dekko Room of the South Complex on State Road 9 in Albion to select the new commissioner.
That caucus is taking place the same night as the GOP caucus to fill the vacancy in the treasurer’s office, as current treasurer Shelly Mawhorter was just elected as county auditor. That caucus is happening at 6:30 p.m.
Any Republican living within District 1 — comprised of Washington, Noble, Green and Swan townships — who is interested should contact Williams for more information.
County commissioners are the executive board in county government, overseeing administration of county departments and managing staff, enacting contracts and creating and adopting county ordinances. The commissioners also serve as the county drainage board.
Commissioners meet twice per month on the second and fourth Mondays starting at 8:30 a.m.
