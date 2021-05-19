Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Monday, according to jail records.
Trina Rubingh, 45, of the 1600 block of 8th Street, Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of narcotic drug.
Richard Moody, 38, of the 69700 block of Sunnyfield Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Ryan Kilburn, 27, of the 600 block of Wedgewood, Kendallville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Stanley Meyers, 47, of the 6300 East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
William Garcia, 26, of the 200 block of Grove Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
Mark Sheldon, 48, of the 200 block of Sherman Street, Gailien, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Derrick Myers, 41, of the 100 block of South Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Gina Moore, 50, of the 7600 block of East C.R. 300, Howe, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime.
Joshua Rowzer, 27, of the 9100 block of West C.R. 770N, Shipshewana, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Skylar Jackson, 28, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Mitchell Troyer, 31, of the 200 block of Main Street, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Kimberly Galinis, 54, of the 00 block of West C.R. 060S, LaGrange, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Eric Butterworth, 44, of the 300 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension for that offense.
Robert Schragg, 50, of the 27100 block of Schider Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Kristie Shears, 45, of the 25600 block of Fawn River Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Adam Ruscio, 37, homeless of Middlebury, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Bryant Harris, 41, of the 600 block of East C.R. 750N, Howe, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Ventura Sanchez, 31, of the 200 block of North Maple Street, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Sanchez posted bond and was released Sunday.
Tyler Scaife, 22, of Mishawaka, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Heath Gaham, 37, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 500E, Columbia City, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jerry Schrimsher, 41, of the 7400 block of C.R. 050E, Howe, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.