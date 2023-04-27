Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jesse M. Cox, 40, of the 11200 block of East C.R. 400N, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on aw arrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Cox was held without bond.
Jennifer C. Dirrim, 49, of the 900 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Dirrim was held on $2,500 bond.
Natalie N. Fuerst, 30, of the 400 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joseph C. Jacobs Jr., 47, of the 300 block of North Street, Country Squire Estates, Topeka, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Monday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
Raymond R. Kasirye, 48, of the 00 block of Division Street, Ilion, New York, was booked at 9:21 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amber M. Kelly, 29, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kelly was released on her own recognizance.
Michele L. Baisden, 56, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Baisden was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 36 of the 2300 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collinsworth was held without bond.
Wilber A. Gomez-Gomez, 19, no address provided, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Gomez-Gomez was held without bond.
Kristopher C. Mathley, 24, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Mathley was held on $2,500 bond.
Madaya D. Schuman, 20, of the 300 block of East Jefferson Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Schuman was held without bond.
Anthony P. Sharp, 54, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Sharp was held without bond.
William A. White, 47, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was booked at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Cody M. Withrow, 31, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Withrow was held without bond.
