KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville City Council will review new sewer rates at its meeting on Tuesday, but residents will have a chance to learn more and discuss during a town hall ahead of that meeting.
The city is hosting the town hall at 6 p.m. at City Hall ahead of the council meeting.
The proposed ordinance coming before the council would set sewer rates at a flow rate of $9.15 per 1,000 gallons, plus a base charge depending on the size of the home's water meter — $13.50 for 5/8 inch meters present on most residences.
That would set the monthly bill for a typical 4,000 gallon usage at $50.10.
That would constitute a 31.5% increase from current average rates of $38.09 per month.
Single-family dwellings without a water meter or a meter that gives an erroneous reading would be charged a flat rate of $54.65.
That being said, the ordinance notes that those rates would be impacted by an agreement with a major industry to "'buy down' the rates billed to customers." It's unclear from the ordinance itself what impact, if any, that might have on monthly sewer rates for residential customers.
Kendallville last raised its sewer rates in 2017 ahead of upgrades to the Kendallville Wastewater Treatment Plant. Those rates were to allow the city to afford the bond for the $6.5 million project.
At the time, sewer rates were hiked over three years, with the standard household rate rising to $38.09 per month in 2019.
When Auburn raised its sewer rates in late 2021, financial consultants noted that Kendallville's average household rate of $38.09 was the lowest in northeast Indiana. Auburn's sewer rates are scheduled to hit $54.14 by 2024, which would put Kendallville's rate closer to its peer city to the east, if approved.
Municipalities, like other consumers, have been hit with price increases due to inflation, impacting materials, equipment and labor in the wastewater process.
Kendallville did bring its McCray Solar Power Generation Facility online at the end of 2021, with the solar field now generating power directly to the wastewater treatment plant and saving the city a forecast 85% on electricity costs annually.
While the city is saving money in the sewer budget on electric because of the solar field, power made up only about 10% of the department's total budget, according to city budget records.
City officials said in the past that the savings on electricity could help stave off or reduce the percentage of sewer rate increases in the future, although the solar field was no guarantee that rates wouldn't have to increase at some point amid other rising expenses.
