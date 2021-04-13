KENDALLVILLE — A bid opening for Kendallville's proposed solar field has been delayed two weeks as the city researchs a potential legal snag with the project specifications.
The delay came after a Rochester-based solar company raised some issues with the city's bid specifications, leading to City Attorney Doug Atz to recommend a brief delay.
Kendallville had been hoping to open bids from contractors on the estimated $2.35 million project on Tuesday, then award bids in a special meeting on April 20 in order to get the project rolling as soon as possible.
Kendallville is hoping to build a 1-megawatt solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site off Wayne Street, with the power generated going to reduce the utility costs from the next-door wastewater treatment plant.
A net metering arrangement could allow the city to reduce its annual electric bill by about 80%, with payback on the solar investment occurring after a few years. In total, Kendallville estimates it could save millions over 30 years by investing in renewable energy.
City engineer Scott Derby reported he had received two sealed bids from local Renewable Energy Systems out of Avilla and Solar Energy Systems in Nappanee.
But the city had also received a letter from Rochester-based Solar Solutions Technologies, who raised some issues with the bid specifications the city put out.
The company had two main concerns it raised, one about the city's design requiring a certain type of panel, with another questioning the power generation capabilities of the system Kendallville wants to build.
“You state panel manufacturers shall be one of the following: Canadian Solar, Heliene or Trina). Followed by an underlined with no exceptions. Indiana Code does not allow a governmental entity to exclude specific manufacturers from placing a bid," Solar Solution Technologies partner Patty Middleton wrote in the letter.
The company also stated that 2 million kilowatt-hours production from a 1-megawatt solar field "isn't realistic" and suggested requiring bidders to provide verifiable information on previously installed systems about their output.
When forward to Atz for opinions, the city attorney said he would need more time to research the issue.
"One issue is a legal question that I have no direct experience with and would need additional time to research the matter. The other is a more technical matter about the project," Atz wrote to the Board of Works and Public Safety. "For these reasons, I recommend that the Board table the bid opening until further research can be done on the issues that have come to light."
Atz advised that if the bids don't need to be refined, then the city could proceed with the two bids it has already received two weeks from now.
If there are some changes that will be needed, the city will need to return the sealed bids and either tweak or restart the bidding process, which will further delay the project.
"My thoughts and recommendation based on what Doug's saying here is that we do in fact table the opening of the bids. We'll keep the numbers secure, we'll do our due diligence. This is too important a project for the city," Derby said. "For us not to take our full due diligence I think would be a grave mistake."
Board of Works members agreed to table the bid opening for at least two weeks.
Eric Hesher, owner of Avilla-based Renewable Energy Systems, spoke briefly, stating that he didn't believe there were any issues with the bid specifications as presented and that if a company had issues they should have discussed those with the city a little sooner than right before bids were due.
"Those requirements are capable of being accomplished. I just want to go on record essentially, we believe the requests being made by this company are outside the RFP requirements," Hesher said.
Board of Works President Jim Dazey thanked Hesher for his input, but said the city needs to double check with its legal team to make sure everything is being done properly.
"We're as disappointed we're not having the bid opening today as you are," Dazey said. "But as Mr. Derby stated, we need to do our due diligence and follow the recommendation of our legal team. That's why we've done this."
